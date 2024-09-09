Escondido battery fire sparks concern with storage safety
Local rancher Janean Huston shares her fears about an upcoming battery storage project near her Escondido home.
“So many people terrified. So much beauty gone. It’s what’s happened almost every summer of my life.” | Opinion
The land is moving so fast that authorities have switched off gas and electricity to hundreds of homes.
Keepers at Birdland in the Cotswolds have been trying to breed a southern cassowary for more than 25 years.
The deep landslides beneath multi-million dollar homes in Rancho Palos Verdes moved at an almost glacial pace, until they didn’t.
An Australia-based conservation group has shared footage showing a baby koala reuniting with mom after the “joey” was attacked by a dog and rushed to a wildlife hospital for treatment. “Meet Squeak!” Wildlife Warriors exclaimed via
A Dutch engineer wants to transform an expanse of arid land into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife — and in the process, change the weather
It’s almost the middle of September, but the weather will soon act like it’s early August instead
On Sunday morning of last week, Lynn O'Connor took her two dogs and her neighbour's dog for a walk, as she often does, on her rural property near Washington state's Kettle Falls. The dogs took off, chasing something in the distance, but she couldn't quite see what."I thought it was cows," she told Daybreak South host Chris Walker. It was not cows. It was a black bear. And she was about two metres away from it."She was coming at me swiping and huffing, and she had her shoulders really big and her
Cats can come in all shapes and sizes. But what is the smallest cat in the world? Here is what you need to know about the tiniest felines.
This is the time of year when meteorologists are on the lookout for hurricanes forming over the Atlantic Ocean. As Global News has previously reported, those hurricanes are increasingly super-sized because of warmer ocean waters, caused by climate change. Eric Sorensen reports on how the lack of hurricanes could be yet another signal our planet's climate systems are growing out of sync.
The National Hurricane Center said Saturday it is currently tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean. One could bring rain to the U.S. south.
Prepare for travel delays as a risk for heavy showers and thunderstorms builds in the Greater Toronto Area on Monday morning
JASPER, ALTA. — Nearly seven weeks since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Jasper National Park and burned nearly a third of the townsite's structures, Parks Canada says the blaze is now officially under control.
A subtropical low pushing into the maritime is unleashing heavy rain and strong winds. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
Several days of below-seasonal temperatures are on tap in southern Ontario as gusty, northwesterly winds blow through. We could see bands of lake-effect rain along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, and we may even see some waterspouts, too
Cold front moves through, but rain returning
Crocodiles of the World has proposed building a new house for its 35 Nile crocodiles.
After a celebrated, decades-long career as one of North America’s most reproductively successful members of an endangered species, African penguin No. 821 - known fondly as Mr. Greedy - has passed away, the Maryland Zoo said this week. Mr. Greedy, 33, was the backbone of the zoo’s Penguin Coast, an attraction that features the largest colony of endangered African penguins in North America. The cause of death was euthanasia due to age-related decline, according to Jen Kottyan, the Maryland Zoo’s
Northern California forecast: Heat lingers through Monday
Saturday’s heavy rain will be followed by an encore presentation Sunday for some communities across the Maritimes