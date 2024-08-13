Escondido high teacher arrested for alleged sexual contact with student

CBC
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.Around a dozen people in Kelowna, B.C., gathered to remember Mindy Tran on Sunday, 30 years after the eight-year-old girl was killed.On Aug. 17, 1994, Tran was reported missing after she rode her pink bike down her quiet street in the southern Interior city. She would never be seen alive again.Six weeks later, on the insistence of a so-called psychic with a divining rod, police found a shallow grave with the girl's remains in a park near the Trans'