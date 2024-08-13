Escondido high teacher arrested for alleged sexual contact with student

CBC

Police are asking the public for information in the disappearance of a Markham woman reported missing "under suspicious circumstances."Yuk-Ying (Anita) Mui, 56, has not been seen or heard from since Friday morning, York Regional Police said in a news release Monday.According to investigators, Mui's family last saw her when she left her home in the area of Baycliffe Road and Warden Avenue around 9:30 a.m. She then spoke to family members again at 11 a.m. that same morning, police said. Mui's 2024