Escondido residents react to recent violent crimes involving young adults
Residents of Escondido were shocked as stabbing and shooting incidents happened near popular movie theater and restaurant.
Residents of Escondido were shocked as stabbing and shooting incidents happened near popular movie theater and restaurant.
As speculation about Kate Middleton's public absence mounts, Stephen Colbert says "internet sleuths" claim an old affair rumor is to blame.
"I wanted to share something about Ana that only a few of us still remember. Ana was here. She was amazing. She invented entire worlds."
"As someone who works in homes, I've removed over a dozen of these that were almost never used."
Charles Spencer has addressed rumours around Kate Middleton's health as he opened up to Laura Kuenssberg in an interview
Former President Trump on Sunday doubled down on his push for former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) to be prosecuted over allegations she and the other Jan. 6 committee members purposely withheld testimony and details from their investigation into the former president’s actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Trump, on Truth Social on Sunday,…
Former President Donald Trump told an entirely fictional story on Saturday about how he had supposedly outwitted his Democratic opponents by releasing “the tape” of the 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was a key factor in Trump’s first impeachment.
She hit the red carpet with her grandmothers at the 'Immaculate' premiere.
“Once you see it’s not going the way you thought it should, you need to let it go. She looks ridiculous grabbing at Jennifer Lawrence like that.”
Hailey Bieber has taken to Instagram to share a snap of her baring all in a stunning set of white lacy Victoria's Secret lingerie - and fans have gone wild.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is in a political bind now that Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), whose seat she is seeking to fill in November, is leaving Congress early. Observers say Boebert is at a disadvantage due to the fact the special election to serve the remainder of Buck’s term is being held the same day as…
NewsmaxDonald Trump, who was impeached for inciting supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn his 2020 electoral loss, warned on Saturday that there will be a “bloodbath” for the auto industry if he doesn’t win the election this November.In his first campaign appearance since officially becoming the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, the former president headlined a rally in Ohio to whip up support for Bernie Moreno ahead of Tuesday’s GOP Senate primary. Moreno, a h
The former president took aim at former Rep. Liz Cheney and other members of the committee after a new report emerged.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calling law enforcement to Florida's spring break locations misses bigger beachfront crime scene at Palm Beach's Mar-a-Lago.
Watch as pandemonium breaks out at the UFC Apex: Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa were restrained after a foul lead to a no contest.
Another presidential election is on the horizon, and financial advisors are considering the possibility of Donald Trump securing the Republican nomination and winning a second term at the presidency....
After playing in Charlotte in November on their “The Final Goodbye” tour, the Eagles returned five months later to the Queen City.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The big news this week, President Joe Biden said at a weekend Washington roast, was that two candidates had clinched their party's nomination for president. But one was too old, too mentally unfit for the job, he said. “The other's me," Biden quipped. The digs against Republican Donald Trump kept coming from the president at the annual Gridiron Club and Foundation Dinner, as Biden deflected ongoing criticism that his memory is hazy and he appears confused, instead highlighting
The creature’s body was found Saturday, onlookers say.
Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to state and federal charges stemming from the torture and abuse last year of two Black men, one of whom was shot in the mouth, are set to be sentenced in federal court this week.
The Princess of Wales has denied the help of a cook or housekeeper amid her recovery from abdominal surgery - and prefers to cook at home for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis