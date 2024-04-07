Escondido veteran paralyzed after motorcycle accident

CBC

One woman has died and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga Saturday morning, according to police and paramedics. Peel police responded to the crash near Derry Road and Argentina Road shortly before 9 a.m., the force said in a post on social media. The intersection was closed by police but was reopened by Saturday evening.Peel paramedics told CBC Toronto three adults were taken to hospital as a result of the crash, two women with life-thr