Eskasoni man dead after side-by-side vehicle rolls down embankment

A 23-year-old Eskasoni man is dead following an accident with a side-by-side off-road vehicle Friday morning in the Cape Breton community.

Eskasoni RCMP were called to a report that a side by side had slid off a trail and rolled down an embankment into a river.

When Mounties responded at 1:32 a.m., they discovered the 28-year-old driver, also from Eskasoni, was not injured. But the passenger did not survive.

RCMP did not provide any details regarding the crash, and said an investigation is ongoing.

