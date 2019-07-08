Eskies introducing $22 tickets for home games, free admission for youth

It's now cheaper to attend an Edmonton Eskimos football game at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Eskimos have introduced a $22 general admission pass, which the club said is the lowest cost of entry in nearly a decade.

"We've heard from our fans that affordability is a barrier to more people attending games," Mandy Johnston, Eskimos interim president, said in a news release Monday. "We needed to address that and didn't want to wait until next season."

The $22 pass, named the Empire North Pass, will be available for each regular-season home game and includes all taxes and fees when purchased before game day. On game day, the price rises to $25.

Seating is in the north endzone under the scoreboard previously covered by sponsor tarps. Assigned seating in the stadium remains available in all east and west in-bowl sections.

The Eskimos also announced all youth, aged 17 and under, can attend games in the knothole section and bronze seating sections for free through the summer, including the Sept. 7 game against the Calgary Stampeders.

Youth 12 and under will receive free passes for the Eskimos Kids Club, giving them access to the field after every home for autograph sessions with players.

Typically Edmonton leads the league in attendance, but numbers at the two games played this year at Commonwealth have been much lower than average, though June's rainy weather could be to blame.

The Eskimos next home game is July 25 against the Toronto Argonauts.