Espargaro feels KTM "in the pack" with Ducati ahead of MotoGP 2020

Pol Espargaro believes KTM is "in the pack" with Ducati ahead of the 2020 MotoGP season after a strong winter testing programme with its RC16 motorcycle.

KTM ended the recent Sepang test seventh overall, while rookie Brad Binder guided the factory team RC16 to ninth on combined times at last week's Qatar test.

The evolved RC16 also proved to be strong over race runs, with Espargaro putting in an effort on the final day at Losail that rivalled the works Ducatis of Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci and Pramac runner Jack Miller.

When asked about his expectations coming into next week's season opener in Qatar, Espargaro said: "The Yamahas are a bit faster than us.

"I think they are in the first group [along] with the Suzukis, I would say. But I think we are in the pack with the Ducatis - the factory Ducatis. I think the other ones are a little bit slower in race pace.

"So, I'm happy. I think we have improved a lot in the places where we needed [to] most [and this] was in a race pace on Sundays."

Espargaro, who was speaking on the second day of the Qatar test, admits traction is still an area to be improved on the KTM, but insists it has improved a lot over last year.

Espargaro feels KTM is now More

"Miguel [Oliveira, Tech3 rider] had some problems with the traction, but I think overall we have improved on the traction side of the bike," he added.

"For sure we still have a lot to improve - especially in the 11th, 12th corner where it's full throttle, leaning a little and all the torque playing around.

"So we still have a lot to gain on that side, but we have improved a lot on that side from last year as well."

Binder outshone Espargaro on the timesheets by over three tenths in Qatar, with last year's Moto2 runner-up considered to be one of the paddock's most exciting prospects.

But Espargaro doesn't necessarily see Binder's arrival at the KTM stable as added pressure, as he has already had to contend with another fresh, fast talent in Oliveira.

"I'm happy my team-mate did very well [at the Qatar test]," he said.

"He beat me by three tenths with a proper tyre, proper time, and he did an amazing lap.

"In my side also last year and also this year, the top Moto2 riders of the top category, they are coming [into my environment].

"I dealt with Miguel [Oliveira] last year - who was very strong in the beginning of the year and during the season - by the end even with injury.

"And now Brad is coming, so the pressure is always high. Young guys come very strong with a lot of energy."

