Espionage in European universities: 'we must be vigilant, though not paranoid'
At a plenary session in Strasbourg, MEPs debated foreign interference and espionage by non-EU countries in European universities.
At a plenary session in Strasbourg, MEPs debated foreign interference and espionage by non-EU countries in European universities.
Social media users sarcastically celebrated Donald Trump’s fictional victory in his discussion with Claudia Sheinbaum.
The president-elect fired off his traditional Thanksgiving rant on social media.
Many people in North Korea are suffering from malnutrition and much of the country lives in extreme poverty. Here's what daily life is like.
Elon Musk on Wednesday suggested retired Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman “committed treason” and “will pay” after the former Trump impeachment witness accused the tech billionaire and close Trump ally of being unwittingly used by Russia. “Vindman is on the payroll of Ukranian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States,” Musk wrote on…
OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says Canada didn't live up to its values on immigration over the last few years as it allowed more people into the country than it could absorb.
When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.
Trump’s future solicitor general calls for ‘unity’ as he pleads with Letitia James to throw out a $350 million ruling
Donald Trump's niece gave her thoughts on the "civil war" inside the Republican's transition team.
“This is crazy, right?” asked Harry Enten, who spotted a "shining light" for Democrats.
BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's acts of sabotage against Western targets may eventually prompt NATO to consider invoking the alliance's Article 5 mutual defence clause, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service said on Wednesday. Speaking at an event of the DGAP think tank in Berlin on Wednesday, Bundesnachrichtendienst chief Bruno Kahl said he expected Moscow to further step up its hybrid warfare. "The extensive use of hybrid measures by Russia increases the risk that NATO will eventually consider invoking its Article 5 mutual defence clause," he noted.
It’s “not at all” about “obeying an authoritarian in advance,” argued Barbara McQuade.
The Atlantic's Tom Nichols said the Alabama senator is peddling an "old saw."
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team officially signed the necessary docs on Tuesday to commence the transfer of power with the Biden administration after more than a month, according to Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles. However, the team is still refusing to sign at least two major agreements that will allow for the smooth transition of sensitive and classified information. The New York Times reported that the transition team has rejected signing an agreement that would allow the FB
Musk has firmly cemented his place in Trump’s inner circle
Trump's former nominee for attorney general was unsuitable, unlikable and unqualified for the job — and that's what made him ideal.
On a late Saturday afternoon, two days before U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatened tariffs on Canadian goods over migrants and fentanyl, the RCMP alerted U.S. Border Patrol about a group of people crossing illegally from Quebec into an area near Chateaugay, N.Y.Border Patrol agents initially spotted the group, but then lost them in the forests along these borderlands. Then, at about 7 p.m. ET, they found a white Acura with New Jersey plates parked on a dirt road near the border. The driv
The Liberal government has introduced a bill that would bring in a promised GST holiday starting next month — but it doesn't include the government's proposal to send $250 rebate cheques to certain Canadians.The omission of the promised rebate from Bill C-78, tabled Wednesday afternoon, appears to be an attempt by the Liberals to salvage the time-sensitive tax break without addressing calls to expand eligibility for the rebate cheques just yet.That omission almost certainly guarantees the bill w
The "Late Night" host mocked businessman John Phelan over his lack of military experience.
The Fox News anchor dedicated a segment to Kamala Harris supporters on Thanksgiving Eve