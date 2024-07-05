ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Sacramento Kings are front-runners to land DeMar DeRozan

The Sacramento Kings appear to be emerging as front-runners to acquire NBA star DeMar DeRozan.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Kings and Chicago Bulls are discussing a sign-and-trade deal that would bring the six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection to Sacramento.

The Kings are looking to add another star player to a core that features De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray and Malik Monk. The Kings have also been linked to trade talks involving Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, but DeRozan’s name has come to the forefront in recent days.

DeRozan, 34, is reportedly seeking $25 million per year as an unrestricted free agent after spending the last three seasons in Chicago. DeRozan was runner-up for the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year award last season after averaging 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have also been mentioned as possible suitors for DeRozan, but Wojnarowski suggested Sacramento has the inside track.

“I think DeMar DeRozan has played his last game for the Chicago Bulls,” Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter. “The one team that’s been dug in with him in trying to find a sign-and-trade scenario, the Sacramento Kings, they’ve been talking this week.

“They’re going to need a third team involved in a sign-and-trade. Chicago, while they certainly are willing to facilitate helping DeMar DeRozan get more than the mid-level exception on a team that doesn’t have cap space, they don’t want to take back contracts, or certainly significant contracts. They’ll need a third team to route a bigger salary to, but those conversations continue. I think there are some other scenarios for DeMar DeRozan, but I think Sacramento right now is the team to watch as the moratorium ends between now and over the next 48 hours.”

DeRozan, a Compton native who made a cameo appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s newly released “Not Like Us” video, is a 15-year NBA veteran who came out of USC as the No. 9 pick in the 2009 draft. He spent nine years with the Toronto Raptors and three years with the San Antonio Spurs before going to Chicago.

DeRozan was an All-NBA Third Team selection in 2017 before earning All-NBA Second Team honors in 2018 and 2022. He averaged a career-high 27.9 points while shooting 50.4% from the field and a career-best 35.2% from 3-point range in 2021-22.

DeRozan is 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds with a 6-9 wingspan. He spent most of his time at shooting guard early in his career before moving to small forward over the last five years.

DeRozan, known as one of the NBA’s most lethal midrange scorers, is a career 29.6% 3-point shooter. He wouldn’t address Sacramento’s need for size, length and defense, but he would give the Kings another elite shot creator alongside Fox, who was named Clutch Player of the Year in 2023.