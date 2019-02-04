ESPN Anchor Adnan Virk Fired Following Investigation

Adnan Virk, a once-rising star at ESPN, has been fired by the network, Deadline has confirmed.

“Adnan Virk no longer works at ESPN,” VP Josh Krulewitz told Deadline on Monday.

Krulewitz would not elaborate, but the New York Post, which first reported Virk’s firing citing sources, said he was terminated following an investigation that he had leaked confidential company information to the media on more than one occasion, a violation of company policy. He was not fully cooperative in that investigation, according to the Post, and was let go Friday.

Virk had become a lead studio host on its college football game coverage. He was a regular host on Baseball Tonight and college basketball, and one of the main fill-in hosts on ESPN Radio. He also had developed a film-focused podcast, Cinephile.

Virk grew up in Canada and attended college there after he emigrated from Pakistan. He later joined ESPN and quickly began moving up the ranks, recently having signed a new multi-year contract, according to the Post.

All ESPN/Disney employees are required to take compliance training annually dealing with privacy, and how to handle sensitive information.