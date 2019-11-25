ESPN Designates December 4 as ‘Stuart Scott Day’ in Honor of Late ‘SportsCenter’ Anchor

Monday, December 4 is going to be “as cool as the other side of the pillow.”

ESPN has officially designated it “Stuart Scott Day,” in honor of the beloved “SportsCenter” anchor who lost his hard-fought battle with cancer in January 2015 at age 49.

Throughout Dec. 4, ESPN will celebrate with frequent content of Scott’s love of life and perseverance through his fight with cancer, the network announced Monday. The coverage is part of the ESPN’s 13th annual “V Week for Cancer Research,” which runs Sunday, Dec. 3 through Dec. 14.

Throughout the week, ESPN will drive awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research across all platforms and proceeds will go directly to cancer research and related programs. Last year, “V Week” helped raise a record $8.3 million, bringing the 12-year total of contributions to more than $30.5 million.

“‘V Week’ leverages ESPN platforms and partners to drive awareness of the continued fight against cancer and generates donations to the V Foundation,” Kevin Martinez, vice president, ESPN Corporate Citizenship, said in a statement. “This year, we celebrate our dear friend and colleague, and the 2014 Jimmy V Perseverance Award winner Stuart Scott, by honoring his courageous spirit to ‘Fight Like Hell.’

“We’re honored to once again celebrate ‘V Week’ and inspire fans to help support the V Foundation to one day eradicate cancer,” Martinez added.

Scott, who joined ESPN in 1993 for the launch of ESPN2, was diagnosed with cancer in November 2007 and dealt with recurring bouts of the disease. He eventually succumbed on Jan. 4, 2015 at age 49, but not before leaving the world with an iconic ESPYs speech that would become part of his legacy.

“When you die, it does not mean that you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live,” he said when accepting the Jimmy V Perseverance Award in July 2014.

“So live. Live. Fight like hell and when you get too tired to fight then lay down and rest and let somebody else fight for you.”

Scott was survived by his two daughters, Taelor and Sydni, and continues to be honored through the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund, the Stuart Scott Foundation and the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award.

See the rest of 2019 “V Week” programming below:

The 2019 “V Week” will feature several new initiatives to raise funds for the V Foundation, including:

• Stuart Scott Day: In honor of famed ESPN television personality and 2014 Jimmy V Perseverance Award recipient Stuart Scott, who passed away from cancer in 2015, ESPN is dedicating Monday, Dec. 4, as “Stuart Scott Day.” On that day, ESPN will showcase content, which depicts Scott’s love of life and perseverance through his fight with cancer and his consistent message to “never give up.” A special, limited edition Stuart Scott t-shirt will go on sale starting Dec. 4 and all net proceeds of sales will benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

• UFC “Fight Like Hell” Night: On Saturday, Dec. 7, UFC is dedicating its fight to the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund, which supports groundbreaking minority cancer research. Scott had a strong connection to mixed martial arts and even trained during his treatments. “Fight Like Hell” Night will feature Stuart Scott-related content all throughout fight night and the UFC will be donating $XX to the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund in support of Stuart Scott.

• “Ring the Bell to Knock Out Cancer” Night: Also during V Week, Top Rank will raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation by dedicating Saturday, Dec. 14, as “Ring the Bell to Knock Out Cancer” night. Within boxing, “ringing of the bell” symbolizes the end of the fight, and for patients with cancer and their healthcare team, the “ringing of the bell” is a significant moment as well, signaling the end of active treatment and the beginning of a life free of cancer. The “ringing of the bell” will be a symbolic moment during the Top Rank fight, making fans aware of ESPN’s dedication to eradicating cancer. The fight will air on ESPN, Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

