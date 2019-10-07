ESPN is bringing a new daily sports show to Quibi, the upcoming mobile-only streaming service from Jeffrey Katzenberg, the company announced on Monday.

“We’re excited to partner with ESPN, the premiere brand in sports reporting, to deliver a daily curated sports highlight show that gives the audience on-the-go exactly what they want — all of the biggest moments in the world of sports — and all of it in under 10 minutes,” Katzenberg said in a statement.

The show will launch in April 2020 at the same time Quibi makes its debut. ESPN will become the exclusive sports partner of Quibi as part of the deal. It’ll join NBC News in providing quick-hit news shows as part of Quibi’s “Daily Essentials” — a category CEO Meg Whitman called the “anchor” of the service.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The New York Times reported Quibi will pay ESPN — which already has its own streaming service, ESPN+ — to produce the show and license it back to Quibi.

“Wherever fans are having a conversation around sports, ESPN wants to be there,” Connor Schell, EVP of Content at ESPN, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to taking the best of what we do and delivering it in a way that resonates with Quibi subscribers looking to be informed, entertained and engaged around the sports news of the day.”

More to come…

Read original story ESPN to Launch Daily Sports Show on Quibi in 2020 At TheWrap