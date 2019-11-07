Ahead of the launch of Disney+, the company gave updates on its two other streaming services. ESPN+ now has 3.5 million paid subscribers, while Hulu now counts 28.5 million paying customers.

Disney CEO Bob Iger gave the updates the streaming services on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

The last time Disney updated the sub counts, it was 2.4 million for ESPN+ and 26.8 million for Hulu.

ESPN+, which launched in April 2018, gained 1 million subs within its first four months and climbed above 2 million in February. The app gives sports nuts thousands of live MLB, MLS, NHL and English Premier League games, along with access to its “30 for 30” documentary series archive. ESPN+ also offers users exclusive shows like Kobe Bryant’s basketball breakdown show, “Detail,” and Peyton Manning’s “Peyton’s Places.”

ESPN+ is getting a big boost due to its continued UFC programming and the addition of live college football games. The service costs $4.99 a month, and starting next week, can be bundled with Hulu and Disney+ for a monthly fee of $12.99.

The last time Hulu gave a subscriber update in May the streamer reported a total of 28 million subs, though 1.3 million of those were free promo accounts. Hulu’s pricing options range from an ad-supported subscription for $5.99 per month to its $49.99 per month live TV package.

