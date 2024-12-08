ESPN Reporter Goes Viral and Gets Marriage Requests — Fans Disappointed to Learn She’s Already Off the Market

Ashley ShahAhmadi caught the attention of viewers while appearing during a broadcast of the Georgia-Texas college football game on Saturday, Dec. 7

A number of college football fans were disappointed to find out that their new favorite crush is officially off the market.

Viewers first noticed ESPN reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi, 32, during a broadcast of the SEC championship game between Georgia and Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7.

ShahAhmadi — an Emmy Award-winning sports journalist — was wearing a sleeveless brown top and matching miniskirt when she appeared on screen at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to host the evening’s Dr. Pepper halftime challenge. (Dr. Pepper would award $100,000 to two students if they successfully chest-passed a football into a giant Dr. Pepper can.)

Ashley ShahAhmadi/X.com Ashley ShahAhmadi at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 7, 2024

It soon became clear, however, that viewers were far more interested in ShahAhmadi's relationship status than the status of the on-field challenge.

"I love you. Marry me?" one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, with another adding, “I need you in my life.”

That's when another user chimed in with a disconcerting discovery: ShahAhmadi is already taken.

“After replay assistance, I am devastated,” the X user wrote, alongside a zoomed-in photo of ShahAhmadi's ring finger —which revealed a prominent engagement ring and wedding band.

“Heart breaker,” added another.

One person simply replied “NOOOOOOOOOOO” in all caps.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Ashley ShahAhmadi interviews Miles Bridges at a Charlotte Hornets game in February 2024

ShahAhmadi — who, according to her ESPN bio page, began working for the network in 2023 — got engaged to her partner Tyler in February 2023. The pair tied the knot in October of that same year. According to her Instagram, ShahAhmadi and her husband are also proud parents to two fur babies.

A graduate of the University of Georgia, ShahAhmadi has served as an ESPN Radio NBA post-season reporter, covering the Minnesota/Dallas playoff series during the 2024 season, and also worked for Turner Broadcasting in Atlanta, "covering the NBA as both a TV host and reporter," according to her bio.

