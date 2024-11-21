ESPN Reporter Reveals He Once Broke NFL News Right After Having Sex

NFL insider Adam Schefter says he "got the job done" after the act

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Adam Schefter in October 2022

The news never stops, and Adam Schefter knows how to get "the job done."



During the latest episode of the ESPN podcast This Is Football with Kevin Clark, host Clark asked the NFL insider, 57, where was the “weirdest place” he ever broke a news story.

“I can remember being in Denver one time,” Schefter began before pausing. He eventually laughed before continuing.

“I was um… How do I say this? I had just spent time with this woman for the first time and got a text that Dale Carter was being suspended for eight games for substance abuse,” Schefter told Clark. “So, as I continued to lay there, confirm it, and got the job done Kevin — in every which way.”

Wesley Hitt/Getty Adam Schefter in October 2021

The revelation dumbfounded Clark. “I’m just staring straight at the camera buddy, that’s it,” the host said. “This is the greatest episode I’ve ever had.”

After a headline claimed Schefter reported Carter’s suspension during sex, Schefter clarified on X that the breaking news came “after” the act.

Carter, 54, is a retired cornerback who played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. In 2000, while he was with the Broncos, he was suspended for a full season for allegedly violating the NFL’s Substance Abuse Policy. Carter appealed the suspension, but the league rejected it, CBS News reported.

At the time of Carter’s suspension, Schefter worked for the Denver Post, where he rose to prominence before joining the NFL Network in 2004. He joined ESPN in 2009.

Mark Brown/Getty Adam Schefter in January 2020

Schefter married Sharri Maio in 2007. They share a daughter named Dylan. Sharri is also a mom to Devon, whom she shares with her late first husband Joe Maio, who was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Schefter wrote a book about Joe, titled The Man I Never Met, in 2018.

