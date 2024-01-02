ESPN Reporter Says He Was Racially Profiled in Upscale Store

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

A well-known ESPN reporter who said he was racially profiled by employees at a Bay Area home furnishings store has received an apology from the owner, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. In a New Year’s Eve Instagram post, which has since been edited of various details, Marc Spears said he and his friends had been eyed suspiciously by store workers, one of whom denied his request to use the bathroom and suggested he instead try the police station across the street. “I’m deeply sorry that was his experience,” Anthem Interiors founder Janelle Loevner told the paper, adding that she had already reached out privately to Spears, who is Black, to apologize personally. Spears told the Chronicle he thought Loevner’s “apology was sincere.”

