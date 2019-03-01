Esports in SEA: February 2019 team updates (Dota 2)

It is the second month of 2019, and Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) is now beyond the halfway mark. Yahoo Singapore looks at some of the moves that took place in February.

Dota 2

TNC Predator at the Acer Predator League Grand Finals More

TNC Predator and ninjaboogie part ways

On 5 Feb, TNC Predator, a Philippines-based team, announced that their former captain Michael “ninjaboogie” Ross Jr is no longer an active member of the squad.

Carlo “Kuku” Palad is now the captain, and ninjaboogie was substituted with Nico “eyyou” Barcelon from Malaysia-based LOTAC Gaming when TNC Predator competed in the Asia Pacific Predator League held in Bangkok from 15 – 17 Feb.

LOTAC Gaming brings in Skemberlu for Predator League

LOTAC Gaming also participated in the Asia Pacific Predator League, and they substituted eyyou with Rolen Andrei Gabriel “Skemberlu” Ong.

Skemberlu is currently an inactive member of North American team compLexity Gaming.

Geek Fam swops in AlaCrity for Position 2

Meanwhile, Malaysia-based team Geek Fam, citing their need for a more experienced Position 2 player, released player Sandro Deldo “Luciano” Aguinaldo on 11 Feb right before the Predator League Grand Finals.

Luciano was replaced by Vincent “AlaCrity” Hiew Teck Yoong on 12 Feb. AlaCrity was previously playing for Thailand-based team Clutch Gamers, and participated in the Asia Pacific Predator League with Geek Fam.

TNC Predator was the overall champions of the Asia Pacific Predator League while Indonesian team BOOM ID took second place and Geek Fam clinched third place.

Mushi heads to China with Team Aster

In a surprising move, Mushi, who was previously playing for Malaysian team Tigers, was added to Team Aster’s Dota 2 Pro Circuit roster on 19 Feb.

Team Aster is a China-based team created by the Chinese legend Xu “BurNIng” Zhilei.

Mushi is set to replace Gao “loveyouloveme” Yuan and become the next Position 2 player for Team Aster.

This leaves Tiger, which previously got both Dendi and Mushi just last month, currently short of one player.