Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter announces Glasgow show

Chart-topping singer Sabrina Carpenter has announced a Glasgow arena gig as part of a UK tour next year.

The American songstress will perform at the OVO Hydro on 11 March 2025 in support of her forthcoming Short n' Sweet album.

She currently holds the top two positions in the UK singles charts with Espresso and Please Please Please, becoming the first female artist to hold the top two slots for four weeks in a row.

The only other female artists to have held the number one and two spots simultaneously are Madonna (in 1985) and Ariana Grande (2019).

Earlier this summer the 25-year-old earned the seal of approval from Taylor Swift when she supported her on a string of stadium shows in Latin America and Australia.

Short N' Sweet, her sixth album, is set to be released on 23 August.

As well as her music, Carpenter is also known for her acting career, appearing in a number of Disney films and TV shows.

Her last visit to Scotland saw her perform at the Barrowland venue in Glasgow in 2023, while her 2025 tour will also include dates in Birmingham, London and Manchester.

Tickets for the show go on sale next week.