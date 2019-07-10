ESPYs 2019: The Complete Winners List

The biggest stars in the world of sports were honored in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The biggest stars in the world of sports were in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the 2019 ESPY Awards!

Fresh off their World Cup win, the U.S. Women's Soccer Team were the stars of the show, supporting co-captain Alex Morgan, who was nominated for Best Female Athlete, as well as Best Play nominee Julie Ertz. Other fan-favorite nominees included Serena Williams, up for her 10th Best Female Tennis Player award, and Tiger Woods, in search of his first Best Male Golfer honor since 2013.

Hosted by Tracy Morgan, this year's ceremony also honored the Best Upset, Best Viral Sports Moment, Best Esports Moment, and more. Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell was presented with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his work on and off the court, which reflects the "spirit, strength and courage" of the late tennis great, who used his sports celebrity to advocate for human rights.

The 2019 ESPY Awards air at 8 p.m. ET live on ABC or streaming on the ABC app. The three-hour pre-show can be seen live on ESPN.

See below for a full list of this year's ESPY winners, updated live throughout the night.

BEST MALE ATHLETE

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks **WINNER**

Brooks Koepka, Golf

BEST FEMALE ATHLETE

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Simone Biles, Gymnast

Alex Morgan, USWNT **WINNER**

Mikaela Shiffrin, US Skiing

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants **WINNER**

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Naomi Osaka – US Open, Australian Open

BEST INTERNATIONAL MEN'S SOCCER PLAYER

Lionel Messi **WINNER**

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe

Virgil Van Dyke

BEST INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER PLAYER

Pernille Harder, Denmark

Ada Hegerberg, Norway

Sam Kerr, Australia **WINNER**

Lucy Bronze, England

BEST NFL PLAYER

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs **WINNER**

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

BEST MLB PLAYER

Mookie Betts, Red Sox

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers **WINNER**

Jacob DeGrom, New York Mets

Blake Snell, Tampa Bays Rays

BEST NHL PLAYER

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals **WINNER**

BEST DRIVER

Lewis Hamilton, F1

Steve Torrence, NHRA

Scott Dixon, Indy

Kyle Busch, NASCAR **WINNER**

BEST NBA PLAYER

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks **WINNER**

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Paul George, OKC Thunder

BEST WNBA PLAYER

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm **WINNER**

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

BEST BOXER

Canelo Alvarez **WINNER**

Vasily Lomachenko

Oleksandr Usyk

Terence Crawford

BEST MMA FIGHTER

Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier **WINNER**

Henry Cejudo

Amanda Nunes

BEST MALE GOLFER

Brooks Koepka **WINNER**

Tiger Woods

Justin Rose

Francesco Molinari

BEST FEMALE GOLFER

Ariya Jutanugarn

Brooke Henderson **WINNER**

Jin-Young Ko

Sung Hyun Park

BEST MALE TENNIS PLAYER

Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer **WINNER**

Stefanos Tsitsipas

BEST FEMALE TENNIS PLAYER

Naomi Osaka

Simona Halep

Serena Williams **WINNER**

Petra Kvitová

BEST MALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE

Nyjah Huston (USA), skateboard **WINNER**

Scotty James (AUS), snowboard

Tom Pages (FRA), freestyle motocross

Gabriel Medina (BRA), surf

BEST FEMALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE

Kelly Sildaru (EST), ski

Chloe Kim (USA), snowboard **WINNER**

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL), snowboard

Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), surf

BEST JOCKEY

Irad Ortiz Jr.

Mike Smith **WINNER**

Florent Geroux

Jose Ortiz

BEST MALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

Mark Barr – Triathalon **WINNER**

Declan Farmer – Hockey

Daniel Romanchuk – Marathon Racing

Oz Sanchez – Cycling

BEST FEMALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing

Tatyana McFadden, Marathon Racing

Shawn Morelli, Cycling

Allysa Seely, Triathalon **WINNER**

BEST BOWLER

Jason Belmonte

Norm Duke **WINNER**

Anthony Simonsen

Jakob Butturff

BEST MLS PLAYER

Josef Martinez, Atlanta United

Wayne Rooney, DC United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy **WINNER**

Aaron Long, NY Red Bulls

BEST NWSL PLAYER

Lindsey Horan, Portland Thorns

