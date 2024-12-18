Essence Atkins Teases “Queens of Christmas” Movie and Her 'Full Circle Moment' on Set: It 'Gets Turned Up' (Exclusive)

The BET+ original film, which premieres Dec. 19, follows three lifelong friends who find themselves competing against each other to have the home with the best Christmas decorations

Essence Atkins is getting into the holiday spirit this season, even if it means going head-to-head with her neighbors for a Christmas competition!

The Poppa’s House actress, 52, recently spoke with PEOPLE about her upcoming BET+ original movie, Queens of Christmas, which premieres Dec. 19, and how friendships are put to the test before the ladies learn the true meaning of sisterhood.

The holiday film follows Nancy (Atkins) and her neighbors Doris Griffin (Terri J. Vaughn) and Julia Mason (Vanessa Bell Calloway) — lifelong friends who must now compete against each other when a big-time TV exec rolls into town looking for the home with the best Christmas decorations.

Worldwide Entertainment and Media 'Queens of Christmas'

“He's looking for someone to star in his latest project. And so now the competition gets turned up a whole ‘nother notch because now we're all vying to be famous,” Atkins told PEOPLE, referring to to Gary Budoff, who plays producer Patrick St. Thomas in the movie.

“Everything gets turned up all the way,” she added.

Worldwide Entertainment and Media Essence Atkins, Queens of Christmas

Atkins also spoke to PEOPLE about what it was like filming with Calloway, 67, and Vaughn, 55, both of whom are her friends in real life.

The Smart Guy alum landed her first on-air series with Under One Roof. In the 1995 drama, which also starred the late James Earl Jones, Calloway played the role of Atkins’ mother.

“That was my first time as a series regular with a show that actually made it on air. I had done a couple of pilots before that, but to be able to be cast, to play friends and rivals and laugh together in a comedy was just so beautiful,” Akins said, calling working with Calloway again a “full circle moment.”

BET+/YouTube/Worldwide Entertainment and Media Essence Atkins, 'Queens of Christmas'

“After all this time in the business, after all the things that we've navigated from pandemics to strikes to she's a mom of two and I became a mother in this time. To be reunited on screen for this movie was just a true delight.”

When it came to working with Vaughn on Queens of Christmas, Atkins said the pair previously did two movies together — Girlfriends Getaway and Girlfriends Getaway 2.

“So, that was another beautiful full circle moment of getting to work with someone that I love, adore, admire, respect and think the world of,” she said. “So on screen we're rivals, but in life we are allies and friends.”

BET+/YouTube/Worldwide Entertainment and Media Essence Atkins, 'Queens of Christmas'

Further reflecting on her life, Atkins told PEOPLE, “Thanksgiving used to be my favorite holiday and then my son was born. But I love the holidays. I love the pause, the collective pause that we have.”

The actress welcomed her son Varro, whom she shares with ex-husband Jaime Mendez, on Dec. 25, 2011.

“This kid gets quadruple everything, especially now that his father and I are divorced. We go ham, we go all in. He's spoiled rotten,” Atkins joked of Varro. “We make sure he gets Christmas, birthday times two — presents all the way around.”

Queens of Christmas, directed by Kenny Young, exclusively premieres on BET+ on Dec. 19.



