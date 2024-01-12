Essex County approves 2024 EWSWA Budget with sixth annual 4.1% increase

Essex County Council provided approval for the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority’s (EWSWA) 2024 Budget, which includes a 4.1% increase to what was assessed to Windsor and the seven County municipalities, amounting to an additional $591,170.

The overall 2024 assessment to the City of Windsor and the County of Essex municipalities will be $15,009,970.

This is the sixth year-in-a-row EWSWA has asked for a 4.1% increase. The increases began in 2018, with a 2% increase. There has been a 4.1% increase annually since. This is planned until 2027, with an aim to obtain a balanced budget that year. A 2% increase is estimated in 2028.

EWSWA has to seek annual approval from the County of Essex and the City of Windsor to officially adopt its budget. In addition, so does the local solid waste authority’s Board of Management, which provided approval for the 2024 Budget and Operational Plan at a meeting on November 7, 2023.

Michelle Bishop, General Manager for EWSWA, noted the 2024 increase represents $272,070 for County of Essex municipalities. This is in addition to the $6,671,370 that was budgeted to be assessed to those municipalities in 2023.

The impact for Essex specifically is an increase of $24,040 from 2023, totalling $516,580 in the 2024 Budgeted Fixed Cost Assessment. Essex will be assessed $260,400 in Tip Fees, based on waste delivered for disposal.

The 2024 increase represents $319,100 for the City of Windsor, which is in addition to the $7,747,430 that was budgeted to be assessed to Windsor in 2023. The City of Windsor’s tonnage is budgeted at 58,920 tonnes which has remained unchanged from the 2023 budgeted year.

County Council also approved the increase to the Total Waste Management Fee to $42 per tonne, which is up $1 per tonne. This is the fee assessed to municipalities for each tonne of refuse delivered for disposal.

This results in a $112,370, increase based on the 2024 municipal tonnage level which is budgeted to equal 112,370 tonnes.

Story continues

The municipalities’ tonnages are budgeted at 53,450 tonnes which have remained unchanged from the 2023 budgeted year, the Report to County Council adds.

The $112,370 in the tonnage increase and $478,800 from $591,170. This represents the 4.1% increase to the 2023 budgeted total municipal assessment of $14,418,800.

As noted in the 15-year forecast, which was updated and included in the 2024 Budget, Bishop noted this increase provides for existing programs and service-levels, and no new programming.

Any costs to be incurred as a result of the implementation of the Regional Food and Organic Waste Management Program would require additional funding. This is expected to launch in 2025.

Bishop added there is a $1,754,555 favourable variance between the 2023 budgeted deficit of $3,757,380 and the 2023 projected deficit of $2,002,825.

Though she believes a 4.1% increase is standard, Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy wondered when recycling is taken off the books, if there would be a cost-savings. Managing the contract for organics has to be less work than managing a complete recycle plant, she believed. With that in mind, she wondered why a 4.1% increase would be scheduled until 2027.

In March of 2022, County Council voted to inform EWSWA all County municipalities would participate in a regional solution for the collection and processing of organic waste material from urban settlement areas at a minimum, a month after the City of Windsor Council voted in favour of participating in an organics program on a regional-basis, if possible.

As a result of that, in 2025, Essex and area municipalities will receive weekly organics pick-up through EWSWA.

According to Ontario.ca, The Blue Box Regulation will make individual producers responsible for the collection and end-of-life management of the blue box materials they supply to consumers in Ontario, and will give producers control over how they provide blue box collection services to residents, manage collected blue box wastes, and achieve compliance with diversion targets.

Bishop responded, referring to the 15-year forecast regarding, that there will be a decrease of around $4.5M in expenditures 2024 through 2025, but a corresponding decrease in non-municipal revenue.

When looking at the projected surplus and deficits for the year, the 15-year planning forecast does take into consideration the expiration of those existing collection and processing contracts that currently exist within the recycling budget, Bishop explained.

She added there are still small amounts of recycling still contained within the budget for the subsequent years into 2027 through the transition period, which begins August 28, 2024. Full transition will be in 2026. There will still be aspects of the recycling program EWSWA will be required to manage, such as for non-eligible sources.

Sylene Argent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Essex Free Press