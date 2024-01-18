Essex County Council delays re-classification of wetland area

The land in LaSalle that could be the site for potential condominium construction. (County of Essex - image credit)

Essex County Council has delayed a decision to amend part of the county's long-term development plan to allow applications for condos to be built in an area of LaSalle that includes Provincially Significant Wetlands.

A joint presentation was made Wednesday afternoon by Jackie Lassaline of Lassaline Planning Consultants and Barry Myler of Myler Consulting Services, requesting the wetlands, which are at 2362 Front road, be designated as 'Settlement Area' to pave the way for future construction on the site.

John DeMarco, a local environmental activist, also delivered a presentation saying that while he is not opposed to high-density housing, a better solution than the one proposed by the consultants is what is needed.

The livestream of the special council meeting stopped working midway through, meaning the motions at the end of the meeting were not publicly broadcast

But following the meeting, Amherstburg Mayor Michael Prue told CBC News that council voted to instruct Rebecca Belanger, the county's manager of planning services, to come back with a summary of all the feedback presented to council at a later date.

Prue said that date was not finalized.