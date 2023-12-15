Essex County Council updated on renewed Pathway to Potential strategy

Members of County Council were updated on the development of a renewed strategy for Pathway to Potential (P2P) during the December 6 regular meeting.

In 2008, the City of Windsor and the County of Essex launched the Pathway to Potential regional poverty reduction strategy to address the concerns about local poverty levels.

Six-years ago, P2P underwent a comprehensive renewal and introduced a nine-point plan to enhance residents’ assets through social investments. Around $2.1M has been invested annually by the City of Windsor ($1.5M) and County of Essex ($700,000) since then.

That nine-point social investment plan, Jaiman Chin, Vice President of StrategyCorp Inc. which is creating the P2P renewed strategy, said is too broad. They included engaging with community organizations to advocate for changes in municipal programming that is specific to supporting recreation and transit.

Chin said P2P currently supports 14 programs that assist vulnerable youth and families, address accessibility and financial barriers, and collaborate with community leaders. The current review is meant to determine if that is an effective framework to make the best use of resources and funds for P2P to reduce poverty in the region.

Through the research conducted to date on the review, Chin noted the current funding approach does not address critical poverty issues in the region, such as housing, food insecurity, and mental health and addictions.

Chin added that the key finding of the review resulted in five themes, including that the current strategy is too broad, a strategic approach to poverty reduction is needed, there is scarcity in critical services and resources, service providers are at capacity, and there is a need for coordinated efforts.

In order for P2P to play within the regional context for poverty reduction, Chin said, its resources and assets need to be assessed. The goal that came out of discussion on the matter was to find a way of using P2P funds to make the resources and services that exist in the system today more effective to build on what exists, rather than trying to contribute incrementally to any one specific area.

The new strategy has three strategic pillars, which includes developing neighbourhood strategies to coordinate access to and delivery of services, and fund lead agencies to execute them; advancing regional programs and policies to address gaps identified through neighbourhood strategies; and gathering and sharing data and insights from neighbourhood strategies, coordinating with other service providers to build capabilities.

“It is a high-level framework. It is intended to provide the thinking around how P2P can direct the $2.1M that it has in the efforts of its staff to take an approach that will be more effective directly, but also help to prioritize efforts to change municipal policies and programs across the region, to gather better information, and to build capacity throughout the system,” Chin said.

It is hoped that the finalized strategy – complete with action plans – will come back to P2P staff in January, and for that document to be brought back to City and County Councils in the spring.

County Deputy Warden and Deputy Mayor of Tecumseh, Joe Bachetti, liked that the implementation will have clear action items and will keep track of performance measures.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara spoke of how the Windsor Essex Health Unit’s budget will be cut by around $5M. He asked if there has been discussion on how this will impact P2P as the Health Unit is a community partner.

Bachetti explained that was COVID funding the Ministry cut back.

It was noted that there has been discussion on the relationship between the Health Unit and P2P, but more can be done with those at the WECHU as the plans for P2P move forward.

Sylene Argent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Essex Free Press