Essex County pre-approves road work outlined in 2024 State of Good Repair Early Release Program

In an effort to complete critical infrastructure projects in the face of numerous industry challenges, Essex County administration sought pre-budget approval for the early release of several projects from the 2024 State of Good Repair road network program for a total value of $10,665,000, with coinciding CWATS projects estimated at $1,645,000.

This will allow for early release and tendering.

Essex County Council approved this.

The Early Release Program includes 14 road rehabilitation projects, two bridge rehabilitations, four culvert replacements, and five engineering assignments. It also includes preservation efforts for concrete panel repairs, drainage structure repairs, and isolated structural deficiencies. There is also 18.5 km of integrated paved shoulders included.

Early tendering, Karyn Templin, Manager of Design and Construction for the County of Essex, explained will allow the County to take advantage of off-season prices and develop and coordinate work schedules with less conflict.

She added the State of Good Repair program concentrates on maintaining and improving the condition of all assets in the County of Essex’s road network, including bridges, culverts, drainage structures, and road pavements that require some type of preservation effort.

The program, she added, utilizes a three-tiered approach of reconstruction, rehabilitation, and preventative maintenance to improve infrastructure and extend the life of assets.

The County Wide Active Transportation System (CWATS) plan is incorporated into this program.

Based on a comprehensive evaluation methodology, Templin said the five-year State of Good Repair program, which is valued at just over $106M, strives to meet the demands placed on County infrastructure, while maintaining the objectives of the County’s Asset Management Plan.

The 2024 State of Good Repair Program has a total value of $19,665,550. Aligned CWATS projects are valued at around $3,280,000.

Templin explained the County in 2022 experienced an unprecedented increase in unit rates for labour, materials, and equipment.

The rising cost of fuel and labour, in addition to construction material shortages, created an uncertainty in the industry that was reflected in tender prices.

“Without solid evidence of stabilization of these factors, the 2024 State of Good Repair Budget was prepared on the basis of prevailing 2022 and 2023 unit prices,” Templin said.

The volume and distribution of work for 2024 remains in line with previous years, she added. The increases in costs are driven entirely by anticipated market prices.

Templin warned that the cost to maintain infrastructure is not decreasing, and if the County’s commitment to the goals outlined in the Asset Management Plan are not supported, the funding gap will continue to grow.

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy believes the County does an excellent job in overseeing its road network. She asked about County Road 50 in the project in Essex as it is an anticipated project.

Templin noted the County is combining both sections of County Road 50. County staff has worked closely with admin from the Town of Essex and confirmed the funding they received for that section of road was available all at once, instead of being separated over two-years.

The report outlines the pavement rehabilitation for County Road 50, from County Road 41 to Wright Road, includes Cold In-Place Recycling with Expanded Asphalt (CIREAM) and overlay at an estimated cost of $1,305,000. It also includes County Road 50, from the 7th Concession to CR 41, for CIREAM at an estimated cost of $1,000,000 planned for 2025.

Sylene Argent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Essex Free Press