Essex and CVU girls' lacrosse win big in opening round of the VPA playoffs

Associated Press

Rhiannan Iffland stepped to the edge of a platform nearly seven stories above Boston Harbor, thousands of cheering fans packed onto docks, roofs and sidewalks below, and soared through the air with the city's skyline disappearing behind her as she rocketed toward the tea-brown water. Iffland, from Australia, said the competition among cliff divers jumping from the Institute of Contemporary Art during a Saturday contest in Boston was fierce. “I know the pressure's coming — and the young girls are diving super well,” Iffland said after winning the women's section.