Essex dog attack: Esther Martin killed by XL bullies, family says

A woman who was killed in an attack by dogs - thought to be XL bullies - has been named as Esther Martin.

She was found seriously injured in Jaywick, near Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, on Saturday afternoon.

A 39-year-old man from the village has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and the animals have been destroyed.

Police said they believed she had been attacked by two dogs, which her daughter said were the banned breed.

Detectives said they were waiting for the breed to be confirmed by experts.

People gathered on Saturday evening as several police cars, an ambulance and a helicopter were seen in the area.

The force said specialist officers ensured the scene was safe and there was no risk to the wider public but there would be a "significant police presence" on Sunday.

Ch Supt Glen Pavelin said: "This incident will be a huge shock to the community and I understand their concerns.

"We'll have officers in the area throughout today so please come and speak to them if you have any information or are worried."

He added: "My thoughts, and those of our officers and staff, are with the family of the woman who died yesterday.

"Experienced detectives are leading the investigation to identify exactly what has happened."

He appealed for anyone with information to get in touch or speak to officers at the scene.

What are XL bully dogs and what is the law?

An XL bully is the largest kind of American bully dog. Other types include standard, pocket and classic.

The government described them as large dogs "with a muscular body and blocky head, suggesting great strength and power for [their] size".

In England and Wales, the breed has been added to the list of dogs banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. It means breeding, selling or abandoning them is illegal.

To get a Certificate of Exemption, allowing owners to keep their XL bullies, they need to get insurance, neuter their dog, and pay a fee of £92.40.

American XL bully dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public.

Scotland has also announced a ban, which will come into force later in the year.

