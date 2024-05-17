Essex funds new Energy Consumption and Demand Management Plan

With the Province of Ontario requiring municipalities to create an Energy Conservation and Demand Management Plan by July 1, Essex Council approved allotting $8,344.32 from the Town’s Green Fund Reserve to allow a Local Authority Services (LAS) to finalize a five-year Energy Conservation and Demand Management Plan.

Council had to approve the funding from the reserve as it fell outside the 2024 Budget. This document will replace the Town’s previous plan, “2019 Energy Conservation and Demand Management Plan.”

The Town of Essex is required to provide an Energy Consumption and Demand Management Plan to develop projects to formally address energy management initiatives, Director of Community Services, Jake Morassut, stated in his report on the matter.“

The Town of Essex has been committed to energy conservation for many years in order to reduce energy consumption, decrease operating costs, and to set an example for the community as to why energy conservation is important,” Morassut continues in the report.

“It is the intention of the municipality to further develop the Energy Conservation and Demand Management Plan and enhance the Municipality’s commitments toward green projects, as well as upgrades to the Town’s aging infrastructure, which requires rehabilitation and/or replacement.”

Some of the items detailed in the plan, Morassut told Council, include the Town’s facilities, where it can get cost-savings in the future, and what methods the Town has undertaken to create cost-savings.

As per Provincial requirements, the Town will post the document on the essex.ca once it is available, so residents can view the material.

In 2029, another review will be required for a subsequent five-year plan.

Mayor Sherry Bondy spoke of running into a similar issue with multiple facilities on the different Boards she is a part of. Previously, there was a ‘turn off the baseboard heat’ practice around the end-of-May. Perhaps with the warmer climate, the Town should take a look at some of its facilities and turn down the heat earlier, she suggested.

Many of the Town’s facilities have Building Automation Systems, and staff ensures they are calibrated properly, Morassut noted.

“It is a tricky time of year, because some nights we will have very cool nights and some very hot days. So, sometimes the systems are running because the external temperature is different from the internal temperature, there are a lot of contributing factors for that,” Morassut noted. “But [the plan] is a way for us to look operationally where we can save money.”

Councillor Kim Verbeek added if the Mayor’s point is not mentioned in the plan, perhaps during those times of year where the weather is inconsistent, the Town should look at regulating facility temperatures manually.

