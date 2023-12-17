Essex Junction man arrested after shots fired in Colchester

CBC

A woman from Surrey, B.C., is being remembered as a "hero" and a "vibrant soul" after her husband said she protected their infant son from a gunman who killed her and five others in Austin, Texas, last week.Sabrina Rahman, 24, had moved into a new home in the state capital with her husband Ishraq Islam and one-year-old son Ibrahim just a day before the shooting, Islam said.She was walking with Ibrahim in their new neighbourhood shortly after noon on Dec. 5, when the gunman opened fire, killing f