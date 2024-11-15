Essex leaders continue contemplating whether to allow new women's correctional facility

The Daily Beast

The tradition-bucking Melania Trump likely won’t call the White House home these next four years. Discussions about how—and where—the 52-year-old will spend her days in Donald Trump’s second term remains “ongoing,” CNN reported Wednesday, but sources said she’s “unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady.” Melania won’t be entirely absent in Washington, the network reported. She’s still expected to turn up to major events like state dinners and have her own “pl