Essex PC sacked for inappropriately touching colleague on bottom

A police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct for repeatedly touching a younger, female colleague inappropriately.

PC David Hiscock of Essex Police was found to have breached police professional behaviour standards at an accelerated misconduct hearing.

He was found to have touched a member of police staff on the bottom without consent on two occasions.

Essex's police chief said the behaviour was "completely unacceptable".

The hearing heard Mr Hiscock had also attempted to initiate sexually suggestive conversations with his victim via WhatsApp.

Mr Hiscock, who had already had a final written warning, was found to have breached two standards of professional behaviour in relation to authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct at a misconduct hearing.

The misconduct panel stated Mr Hiscock, who had served for 20 years, was an "experienced officer who should have recognised his behaviour was motivated by his own emotional and sexual needs, and that he was acting for his own gratification".

He was dismissed without notice following a hearing at police headquarters in Chelmsford on 6 February.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: "PC David Hiscock took advantage of his position as a longer serving officer.

"His behaviour was completely unacceptable, and his actions fell below the standards we expect. As a result, there is no place for him in policing or in Essex Police."

"To make matters worse PC David Hiscock had been given a previous Final Written Warning that he did not learn from.

"His actions are not reflective of our dedicated officers, staff and volunteers who work tirelessly every day to protect and serve the people of Essex.," he added.

He said the force would investigate all allegations of misconduct and encouraged staff to come forward with any concerns.

Mr Hiscock was added to the College of Policing's barred list.

