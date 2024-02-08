Essex Police finds '£1m' worth of stolen cars in North Benfleet

Police say the stolen Rolls Royce they recovered is worth £250,000

High value cars worth almost £1m have been found stashed in a number of lock-ups by the police.

The haul included a Rolls Royce worth £250,000 and an Aston Martin DB11 valued at £70,000.

Essex Police said it found six cars at the industrial site in North Benfleet on Monday.

A £40,000 Mercedes AMG GT, a Range Rover Vogue, a Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Alphard were also recovered during the warrants.

The vehicles had been stolen from addresses in Essex and London and were intact, the force said.

Ch Insp Dan McHugh said it was a "great piece of [police] work".

"Our initial enquires estimate almost £1m worth of cars may have gone through this site and the Rolls Royce was recovered just 24 hours after it was stolen," he added.

"Our work doesn't end now we've found the cars, we'll continue to investigate to identify and arrest those responsible for the thefts and reunite the vehicles with their owners."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830