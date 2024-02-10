Essex police launch murder inquiry after death of woman in her 60s

Officers engaged with a man at an address in Readers Court, where they found a woman seriously injured. Photograph: NurPhoto/Sipa USA/PA Images

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a woman in her 60s in Chelmsford, Essex.

Police said they had been called to Dorset Avenue in Great Baddow at about 2.30pm on Friday after reports of a “suspicious male”.

Officers engaged with a man at an address in Readers Court, where they found a seriously injured woman inside a property.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, 47, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

DCS Rob Kirby of the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate, said: “I know that this will cause this quiet community great concern and fully understand they will have questions about what has happened, but I would ask that people don’t speculate.

“We are working to establish the facts leading up to the woman’s death and we will remain at the scene whilst we carry out our inquiries.

“I would like to reassure the community that we will be conducting high-visibility patrols in the Great Baddow area for several days. And whilst officers are at the scene, please feel free to approach them and they will listen to your concerns.”

“I’d ask anyone who has information or footage of any part of the incident, particularly in the areas of Readers Court and Dorset Avenue that could help our investigation, to get in contact.”