Essex Region Conservation Authority Offers Up to 90% Grants for Environmental Projects

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) is extending a valuable opportunity to landowners, providing up to 90% grants for projects aimed at environmental protection. Those interested in contributing to safeguarding the environment are encouraged to reach out to ERCA promptly to strategize for upcoming spring projects.

Additionally, landowners with a penchant for planting trees or establishing prairie habitat on their properties this spring are urged to make contact. Paul Giroux, ERCA's Forester, emphasized the manifold benefits of planting trees, citing environmental enhancement, increased property value, reduced heating and cooling costs, and improved aesthetics of the land. Given the limited availability of some tree species, Giroux advised interested parties to place their orders at their earliest convenience.

The ERCA serves as a comprehensive resource for property owners, offering an online catalogue featuring a variety of tree and shrub species. Prices range from $1.35 for seedlings to $60 for large stock trees.

Giroux highlighted ERCA's commitment to making natural coverage restoration as convenient as possible, requiring individuals to own at least one acre of land and purchase a minimum of 100 seedlings or 15 large stock trees to participate in the program. The deadline for ordering seedlings is January 26, 2024, while large stock tree orders should be placed by March 1.

For those aspiring to undertake more extensive restoration projects, such as reforestation, buffer strips, or prairie planting, the ERCA offers additional programs and various agricultural grants. Giroux encouraged qualified landowners to initiate contact at their earliest convenience, emphasizing the importance of early engagement.

