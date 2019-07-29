Essex schoolboy wins over $1m in Fortnite World Cup

A 15-year-old from Essex will split a $2.25m (£1.8m) prize after he and his teammate finished second in the first Fortnite World Cup.

Jaden Ashman, who goes by the gamer name Wolfiez, will share the cash with his Dutch gaming partner David 'Rojo' Jong after the duos event in New York.

They were beaten to first place by Norwegian Emil Bergquist Pedersen and Austrian David W, known in the gaming world as Nyhrox and Aqua.

Nyhrox and Aqua got 51 points to Wolfiez and Rojo's 47.

It is not yet known what Ashman will spend his winnings on, but perhaps a meal at his favourite restaurant will come first after he tweeted "Heathrow is trash no wagamama" as he prepared to jet off for the tournament.

More than 250 million people have played the game since it launched two years ago, generating $2.4bn (£1.9bn) in revenue in 2018.

The winner of the solo finals, American teenager Kyle Giersdorf has taken home $3m (£2.4m), becoming the first Fortnite World Champion, following a 10-week online competition.

Playing under the name Bugha, Giersdorf scored 59 points, 26 more than his nearest competitor psalm, according to the

Fortnite World Cup Leaderboard.

"Words can't even explain it. I'm just so happy," Giersdorf said. "Everything I've done, the grind, it's all paid off. It's just insane."

With $30m (£24m) to be awarded in total, the prize pool is the biggest given away at an e-sports event - until the annual Dota 2 tournament in August.

The game, developed by Epic Games, involves 100 players competing against each other on a rapidly shrinking island.

The last man, woman or squad left standing is crowned the winner.