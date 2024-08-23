New Estate Whiskey Alliance, focused on promoting, developing KY spirits, launched

Several names in the Kentucky distilling industry have come together to form an organization supporting local sourcing and sustainable production, established through the University of Kentucky.

The Estate Whiskey Alliance (EWA) will support education and research in the agriculture, manufacturing and sustainability practices in estate whiskey production — whiskey that is produced entirely on the distillery site, using local grains. Established through UK and UK Innovate, which supports entrepreneurship and economic developments through UK Research, founding members of the alliance include Maker’s Mark and Heaven Hill Distillery.

The group will be “dedicated to discovering, advancing and promoting the virtues of estate-produced whiskey,” according to its website.

Beginning in 2025, a licensing program will begin, and member distilleries will be able to place an exclusive “Estate Whiskey Certified” logo on products.

“The EWA is an exciting opportunity to connect integral partnerships found among our founding members with research, education and innovative economic development,” said Landon Borders, the whiskey alliance’s director.

“Building upon Kentucky’s rich history and expertise in the spirits industries, we’re able to forge connections that resonate far beyond our borders, uniting current and future alliance members in shared growth and impact.”

Seven founding members were announced Thursday night: Black Fox Farm and Distillery, Heaven Hill Distillery, Hillrock Estate Distillery, Maker’s Mark, Peterson Farms, Thousand Acre Distilling Company and Western Kentucky Distilling Company.

“The Estate Whiskey Alliance creates an opportunity to share what our team has learned on our regenerative farming journey, learn from others and scale impact, to ultimately build a more sustainable future for our industry, our people and planet,” said Rob Samuels, managing director of Maker’s Mark.

The organization is open to a variety of members, including distillers, farmers, suppliers and academic institutions, UK officials said.

“From partnerships with local farmers that have spanned generations to our commitment to transparency and sustainability, Heaven Hill has a vested interest in the impact of seed and soil in the whiskey-making process,” said Susan Wahl, vice president of American whiskey at Heaven Hill.

“As a founding member of the Estate Whiskey Alliance, we look forward to supporting its education and collaboration initiatives to further sustainable farming practices and transparency in the industry.“