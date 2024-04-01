Esterhazy approves public works equipment purchases

Keeping up with maintaining roadways is an endless job, but a couple additional tools will help make the task easier to manage in Esterhazy. Acting Director of Operations Ron Ferris had approached Council with quotes for a plate packer and walk behind concrete saw. Crack sealing work is slated for this week, but the packer and saw would be essential tools receiving a lot of use very soon.

From his research, Ferris informed Council that the used price on a plate packer was $2,200 with new options coming in at $3,350 and $3,500. As for the concrete saw, he secured a deal sufficient to the needs of Public Works.

Councillor Randy Bot made motions to approve the purchase of a concrete saw for $2,400 from United Rentals and allocate up to $3,000 for Ferris to purchase an appropriate packer.

Bot also asked about the possibility of planning out streets that need roadwork, which Ferris replied has already been done. He’s developed a map of areas in town, using a traffic light system to denote areas requiring various levels of attention.

“Red is terrible, yellow is iffy and then green is good,” he explained, adding “there’s quite a bit of yellow, and there is some red.”

In Bot’s view, the roadways are a priority that need addressing immediately.

“I think we have to start thinking about putting as much as we can towards paving this year because I don’t think I’ve ever seen our roads this bad,” he said.

A meeting with Public Works to explore the issue is set for April 8.

