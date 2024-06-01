Esterhazy K3 Potash Mine recognized with industry award

Continued innovation is the key to streamlining processes and improving safety. The K3 mine in Esterhazy has proven that once again with some specialized engineering, earning them a 2023 EHS Process Excellence Award.

Through Mosaic’s Risk Reduction program, employees bring their ideas for a safer workplace forward, with almost 300 risk reduction projects finished last year alone.

“In 2023, our dedicated employees completed 299 risk reduction projects, adding to the impressive 4,350 projects accomplished since 2019,” noted a recent press release announcing the excellence award. “Today, we highlight three impactful projects from 2023 that align with our goal of achieving zero incidents.”

For K3, the spotlight innovation was a headframe drawbridge that has been proven to increase safety.

“We are happy the drawbridge made some of our tasks more accessible and safer for employees,” said David Steiger, Senior Manager of Mine Operations at K3 Esterhazy.

“Winning this award will help spread awareness of this project throughout the company, the entire potash sector, and other industries. We are very proud to work for a company that’s dedicated to improving the safe execution of our daily work.”

The mine has twin shafts delving over 3,000 feet into the earth. Each shaft is covered by headframes more than 300 feet above ground. The north shaft brings ore to the surface, transports people and equipment while the south shaft is strictly for moving ore.

“To maintain the integrity of the Blair ropes, located in the north shaft and which carry personnel to and from underground operations, employees needed to grease and inspect them every three months,” the release explained. “That required working over the shaft opening to access the ropes.”

What the Esterhazy team did was install a drawbridge electrically lowered by a tugger/winch system. This covers the shaft area opening while allowing access to the Blair ropes and electrical interlocks were added to ensure the cage doesn’t contact the drawbridge while in the lowered position.

“Clint Hollingshead, Superintendent of Production - K3 Esterhazy, originally thought a drawbridge would benefit Mosaic’s K3 shaft,” Steiger explained. “The installation began in early 2023, with the team overseeing the shaft contributing input to the overall design. Rhys Hatherly, Supervisor of Production - K3 Esterhazy, was instrumental in the execution of the project.”

Key outcomes of this innovative idea included reducing the requirement for fall arrest around the shaft; no longer needing the fall arrest equipment while working on the ropes; less time to grease and electromagnetically test the ropes; and the new measure also meets Saskatchewan Mines Regulation 9-7 - Shaft Obstructions.

“We have had nothing but positive feedback from the employees,” Steiger said. “The employees who work in this area also provided valuable input in the design and construction.”

Given the innovative solution the team at K3 came up with, Steiger noted that there is potential for other Mosaic facilities to adapt this idea to their operations.

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator