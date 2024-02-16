Esther Rantzen: teenagers need smartphones to get urgent help

Dame Esther: ’I asked a group of young people visiting Childline whether they would prefer to phone or use the internet if they were suffering, and they all said they would find it easier to write’ - Rii Schroer

Dame Esther Rantzen has insisted that teenagers do need smartphones because the internet is “where children are”.

The Childline founder, 83, insisted that high-tech mobile devices have a place in young lives after Sophie Winkleman said children should be given “brick” phones that only call and text instead.

The actress and campaigner, 43, said there were “only downsides” to children having access to social media and called on ministers to ban smartphones for under-16s.

But in a letter to The Telegraph, Dame Esther said three-quarters of children who reach out to Childline for urgent help do so on the charity’s website through live-chat functions and a message board.

“Sophie Winkleman is clearly unaware how crucial it is that vulnerable children are able to access Childline’s online services and they can only do so using smartphones,” Dame Esther, who has three children in their 40s, said.

She added: “I myself have seen how two suicidal children, one abused at home, the other seriously bullied for being gay, contacted Childline via the internet and were both given the comfort and protection they desperately needed by counsellors using our live-chat service.

“I asked a group of young people visiting Childline whether they would prefer to phone or use the internet if they were suffering, and they all said they would find it easier to write.

“That is where children are these days, where Childline needs to be to help them, and for that they need a smartphone.”



Dame Esther’s letter came in response to comments from Winkleman, who is the daughter-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, on The Telegraph’s Planet Normal podcast.

Winkleman, who has two daughters with her husband, Lord Frederick Windsor, the second cousin to the King, said: “Something needs to happen from higher-up. I don’t know how anyone can defend social media and smartphone use for under-16s.

“When people say, ‘I want to know my child is safe…’ There are different kinds of brick phones that call and text. If you really want to know where your child is every second of the day, you can put a little tracker in his trainer. Why do they need anything other than to call and text each other?

“I don’t understand it. There’s only downsides.”

She claimed that social media use had “without a doubt” contributed to a rising suicide rate among 15 to 19-year-olds, and to increases in anxiety, depression, self-harm and anorexia.

But Dame Esther disagreed, stressing that the solution was for the law to make social media sites legally responsible and accountable for any harm they cause.

The Online Safety Act, which became law last October, makes such companies legally responsible for removing illegal content quickly and preventing children accessing harmful or age-inappropriate content.

Esther Ghey, the mother of the murdered transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, was among those who criticised the act for not going far enough.

She has also called for the introduction of a law banning smartphones for under-16s.