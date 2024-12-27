NATO to enhance presence in Baltic Sea after suspected undersea cable sabotage

A handout picture released on December 26, 2024 shows a Finnish Border Guard's ship Turva (front) and the oil tanker Eagle S on the sea near Porkkalanniemi.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Friday that NATO will "enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea" as Estonia's navy began patrolling an undersea cable supplying energy from Finland. A different cable was disconnected from the power grid on Christmas Day in what Finnish authorities suspect is a case of deliberate sabotage.

Estonia has begun naval patrols to protect a cable supplying electricity from Finland following suspected sabotage of another one on Christmas Day, Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said Friday.

"We've decided to send our navy close to Estlink 1 to defend and secure our energy connection with Finland," he posted on X.

The Estlink 2 submarine cable was disconnected from the grid on Wednesday, just over a month after two telecommunications cables were severed in Swedish territorial waters in the Baltic Sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finnish authorities said Thursday that they were investigating an oil tanker that sailed from a Russian port over the suspected "sabotage".

The Eagle S vessel, which flies under the flag of the Cook Islands in the South Pacific, was en route to Port Said in Egypt.

"The assumption at the moment is that it is a shadow fleet vessel and the cargo was unleaded petrol loaded in a Russian port," said Sami Rakshit, director general of Finnish Customs.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Hybrid warfare? China sabotaging Baltic Sea cables would be ‘super surprising’, experts say

Finland probes Russia-linked tanker for 'sabotage' of undersea cable