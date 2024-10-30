Ethan Slater Reacts to Speculation Ariana Grande's 'Imperfect for You' Is About Him: 'I Love That Song'

"She’s such an amazing performer," said Slater of his Grammy-winning girlfriend, whom he met on the set of 'Wicked'

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images Ariana Grande in June 2024; Ethan Slater in November 2023

Did Ariana Grande write "Imperfect for You" about Ethan Slater?

After fans speculated Grande's heartfelt Eternal Sunshine track was written about her boyfriend and Wicked costar, Slater reacted to the rumors in a new GQ Hype cover story interview published Oct. 30.

The pair met on the Wicked set, and their relationship was confirmed by PEOPLE in July 2023. Eternal Sunshine came out in March, and fans have theorized some of the album is inspired by Grande and Slater's romance as well as the public scrutiny they've received.

When GQ asked Slater about the song's lyrics, however, the actor didn't exactly reveal if it's about him. "She’s such an amazing performer, and I think everyone knows how good she is [as] a recording artist and all that—but I’m just really blown away by the songwriting," he told the outlet.

"I love that song," added Slater, who stars in Wicked as Boq, a munchkin with an unreciprocated crush on Glinda, played by Grande.

The lyrics of "Imperfect for You" find Grande discussing a complicated romantic relationship. "My boy, come take my hand / Throw your guitar and your clothes in the back seat / My love, they don't understand / But I'll hold your hurt in the box here beside me," she sings on the first verse.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Ethan Slater in November 2023

The Grammy winner and Slater's relationship began after Grande’s separation from her husband, Dalton Gomez, and Slater’s separation from his wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son.

Elsewhere in the GQ interview, Slater — whose divorce from Jay was finalized in September — addressed critics who've made assumptions about his personal life. "Obviously, it was a really super big year," he said, "and I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public."

He continued, "There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love. So just to address that part of it, that feels really hard."

Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Eugene Gologursky/Getty Ariana Grande; Ethan Slater in May 2022

"But, of course, it was an amazing year and a really beautiful thing," added Slater, "and I'm just really excited."

The Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical star also expressed feeling "really, really proud" of Grande's work on Wicked. "She’s poured herself into it," he said.

"I’m really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I’m really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did," gushed Slater.

Wicked hits theaters Nov. 22.