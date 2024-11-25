Hollywood Star Ethan Slater Slips and Falls at Wicked Premiere in London

Actor Ethan Slater skidded into the Wicked film premiere in London thanks to wet conditions on Monday, November 18, footage shows.

Footage filmed by Scarlett King shows the 32-year-old Wicked actor under an umbrella at the Monday night premiere in London. As Slater steps inside, he slips and catches himself before he hits the ground, giving a smile and a thumbs up back to the crowd, eliciting cheers. Credit: Scarlett King via Storyful