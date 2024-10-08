Ethel Kennedy Hospitalized After Suffering a Stroke, Family Says

Ethel Kennedy, the 96-year-old widow of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, was hospitalized last week after suffering a stroke, her family said.

Kennedy’s grandson, former Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA), announced the health update in a social media statement on Tuesday.

“She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family,” he said. “She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are here looking after her.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.