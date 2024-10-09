Ethel Kennedy, human rights advocate, recovering from stroke

Ethel Kennedy, a human rights advocate and widow of US Senator Robert F Kennedy, is recovering from a stroke she suffered last week, according to a statement her grandson, the former representative Joseph P Kennedy III, shared on X on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately on Thursday morning she suffered a stroke in her sleep,” her grandson posted on X. “She was brought to an area hospital where she is now receiving treatment.” His aunt, Kerry Kennedy, later posted the same statement.

Ethel, 96, is the sister-in-law of the former president John F Kennedy and mother of former presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr. With her husband, who served as attorney general under his brother’s administration, Ethel had 11 children. She became a widow at the age of 40 when her husband was assassinated while running for the presidency. After, Ethel founded the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights non-profit in her husband’s honor

“She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family,” Joe and Kerry Kennedy said. “She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are here looking after her.”

Ethel’s involvement in human rights organizations, including the Coalition of Gun Control, earned her the Congressional Medal of Freedom in 2014. When President Barack Obama presented her with the honor, he remarked that her “love of family is matched only by her devotion to her nation”.

In the post they have shared on X, the Kennedy family has asked for privacy as Ethel recovers.