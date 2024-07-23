Ethiopia landslides: death toll rises over 150

STORY: The death toll from two landslides in southern Ethiopia has risen sharply to over 150.

:: Basketo Zone Government Communication Affairs Department

That's according to the head of the National Disaster Response Agency in Gofa zone, who said on Tuesday (July 23) the number could increase further.

Markos Melese said the search is ongoing, and that there were bodies yet to be recovered.

Officials had reported on Monday (July 22) that 50 people had died.

That's after heavy rain overnight caused a first landslide, and then a second buried people who had gathered to help.

Women, children and local police were reported to be among the dead.