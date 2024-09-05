Eton music teacher banned after searching for ‘gay little boys’ on work laptop

David Goode had been warned about using the school's IT system to try and access pornography

A former music teacher at Eton College who searched the term “gay little boys” has been banned from the profession.

David Goode, 52, conducted the internet searches between March 10 and Dec 7 2021 and his actions were sexually motivated, a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel found.

He was an organist and music teacher at Eton College, Windsor, for almost 17 years from September 2005 to April 2022.

Mr Goode had been warned about using the school’s IT network to try to access pornography in February 2017, the panel heard.

But on Dec 6 2021, an IT monitoring system flagged to the school’s safeguarding team “several suspicious searches” that Mr Goode had conducted on his school laptop.

The following day, the IT department downloaded the search details which included the term “gay little boys”.

He was suspended from duty on Dec 9 and arrested by police for possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

In March 2022, police said they would be taking no further action as there was no evidence to prove that Mr Goode was in possession of indecent images of children.

Unacceptable professional conduct

An internal disciplinary investigation was launched but Mr Goode resigned in April 2022 before a hearing could take place.

The panel found that Mr Goode’s actions amounted to unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.

They considered that he had expressed remorse, apologised for his actions and detailed the ways in which he was addressing his behaviour.

But the panel recommended that he should be the subject of a prohibition order against teaching with no provision for a review period.

David Oatley, acting on behalf of the Secretary of State, agreed and made the prohibition order on Aug 13 2024.

He said: “This means that Mr David Goode is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth-form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

“Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Goode shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach.”

Mr Goode has a right to appeal the decision within 28 days.

A spokesperson for Eton College said: “Eton College fully supports the decision to bar Mr David Goode from teaching having been found guilty of professional misconduct and/or conduct capable of bringing the teaching profession into disrepute.

“We agree with the TRA’s assessment that the findings of misconduct are particularly serious due to the nature of the online searches and the harm that such activity does to young people.

“While there is no evidence to suggest that any Eton pupil was at risk during Mr Goode’s employment or as a result of these searches, the safety and wellbeing of all young people remains our top priority.

“Eton College remains committed to maintaining rigorous safeguarding practices and fostering a culture where pupils, parents and staff can confidently raise any concerns.”