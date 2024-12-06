EU agrees landmark trade deal with South America

EU and Mercosur leaders unveiled the new agreement in Montevideo [EPA]

The European Union has signed a landmark trade deal with four of South America's biggest economies.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called the agreement a "truly historic milestone" in an "increasingly confrontational world".

A previous agreement in 2019 never came into force because not all EU member states were willing to ratify it.

If this deal gets ratified by EU states, it means that companies trading between the two regional blocs will charge each other lower tariffs, use simplified customs procedures, and the EU will have easier access to raw materials.

Ms von der Leyen told reporters in Montevideo it was in the interest of Europe's citizens. "It means more jobs and good jobs, more choices and better prices," she said.

Last year Europe sold almost $59bn worth of goods to Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

This deal is set to grow exports of goods including cars, machinery, chemicals and pharmaceuticals at a time when trade tensions are growing with other parts of the world, the US and China in particular.

Nearly $57bn worth of goods went the other way last year with minerals such as lithium and nickel as well as meat and vegetables among the biggest sellers.

Those minerals are crucial to the batteries in electric vehicles and this trade deal will make it easier for European carmakers to get hold of the huge quantities they are expected to need in the coming years.

EU-made cars will face lower tariffs when exported to the four Mercosur countries [AFP]

With the two blocs covering 700 million consumers and around 20% of global economic output, leaders from both sides are hoping that will grow if the deal comes into force.

The EU says 60,000 of its companies are also exporting to Mercosur members, and half of those are small businesses.

Talks first began in the year 2000. A previous agreement in 2019 didn't come into force after EU members failed to ratify it amid concerns over environmental protection including sustainable farming practices and deforestation.

Trade policy is negotiated by the European Commission rather than its member states but France, Italy and Poland have all expressed reservations about the current agreement and the challenge for Brussels will be to get them all to ratify it.

Farmers in France and Poland have expressed concern that they will be subject to unfair competition because European rules on their industry are stricter and more expensive to adhere to than those of competitors in South America.

In a defiant social media post shortly after the announcement was made France's trade minister Sophie Primas said: "What is happening in Montevideo is not a signing of the agreement but simply the political conclusion of the negotiation. This does not bind the member states."

She added that "France will fight at every stage alongside the member states that share its vision."

The possibility of boosting foreign trade will be particularly welcomed by Germany whose exporters have been struggling amid a wider economic slowdown.

Government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said the deal was "a unique opportunity for an agreement that we must not miss" and that Germany was working to find a compromise over French concerns.