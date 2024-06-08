EU citizens vote in European Parliament election

STORY: :: EU citizens cast their votes in the European Parliament election

:: Bratislava, Slovakia

:: June 8, 2024

:: Robert Fico via Facebook

:: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico casts his ballot in a hospital after an assassination attempt last month

::Riga, Latvia

Citizens across the European Union are currently voting in the European Parliament elections to choose direct representatives for the supranational legislative body.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, former Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Kariņs and European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis were among the first voters in a polling station in the Latvian capital of Riga.

The European Parliament is one of the EU's three main political institutions, along with the European Council, which represents national governments of the 27 member states, and the European Commission, the bloc's Brussels-based executive arm.

Polls show pro-European parties on the center-right and center-left, liberals and Greens will have a smaller majority than in the outgoing parliament, complicating efforts to push through new EU laws or increase EU integration.