EU elections: significant far-right gains in Germany and France, exit polls show

Jennifer Rankin, Lisa O'Carroll and Lili Bayer in Brussels
·6 min read
<span>The AfD deputy chair Alice Weidel (L) and co-chair Tino Chrupalla (R) celebrate at a party event in Berlin on Sunday.</span><span>Photograph: Filip Singer/EPA</span>
The AfD deputy chair Alice Weidel (L) and co-chair Tino Chrupalla (R) celebrate at a party event in Berlin on Sunday.Photograph: Filip Singer/EPA

Far-right parties in France and Germany have made striking gains in the European parliament elections, exit polls showed, as data trickled in before official results later on Sunday.

The success of the far right in the EU’s two largest member states comes ahead of expected gains for the hard-right Brothers of Italy party of the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.

Although the centre-right alliance has taken a decisive lead in Germany, exit polls indicate the far-right Alternative für Deutschland has made significant gains, while the governing Greens and Social Democrats has slumped.

In France, exit polls suggest Marine Le Pen’s far-right party is on course for first place for the third successive European election in a row, with a better score than in 2019. National Rally (RN) was forecast to take a 32.4% share of the vote, well ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance group on 15%. In 2019 there was less than a percentage point between the two.

“Emmanuel Macron is a weakened president tonight,” said RN’s president, Jordan Bardella, at a victory party on Sunday night. The projected results, he added, showed French people wanted the EU to change course.

While the results were largely expected, Macron may take comfort from hanging on to second place, just ahead of Raphaël Glucksmann’s Place Publique/Parti Socialiste ticket on 14.3%.

According to an initial projection from the European parliament, MEPs from the four pro-European mainstream groups were forecast to retain a majority of seats in the assembly, but a smaller one than in 2019, making it increasingly difficult for them to pass laws.

The European People’s party, Socialists and Democrats, the centrist Renew group and the Greens were on course for 451 of the 720 seats, a 62.6% share, compared with their 69.2% share in the slightly smaller outgoing parliament. These groups often find themselves on opposing sides; the Greens, for example, did not support Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission president in 2019.

However, exit polls indicated widespread gains for the far right. In Austria, the far-right Freedom party was forecast to have come top, with a projected 27%, ahead of the conservative People’s party and the Social Democrats, on 23.5% and 23% respectively.

In the Netherlands Geert Wilders’ far-right party was running a close second behind a Left-Green alliance. Wilders’ Freedom party looked set to win 17.7% of the vote, but it came second to the Left-Green alliance led by the former EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans, which has 21.6%.

On Sunday, the Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orbán, who leads a stridently nationalist and anti-immigrant government, told reporters after casting his ballot: “Right is good. To go right is always good. Go right!”

In Germany, exit polls showed the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union, now in opposition, with 29.5% of the vote, while the AfD had jumped to 16.5% from 11% in 2019. The AfD’s success comes despite a slew of scandals, including its lead candidate saying that the SS, the Nazi’s main paramilitary force, were “not all criminals”.

The parties of Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition were on course for a disastrous night, with the Social Democrats sliding to 14%, worse than its weakest ever result in 2019, according to the exit poll. The Greens, who came second in 2019 with 20.5%, were knocked down to fourth place with 12 %-12.5%.

Tens of thousands of Germans took to the streets in cities including Berlin, Dresden and Munich to protest against rightwing extremism on Sunday, the final day of European elections in 21 countries.

In Greece, the governing centre-right New Democracy party was comfortably in the lead with 30% of the votes, while the radical left Syriza party, which led the country during negotiations on the third EU bailout, was on 16.7%, pushing the Socialists (Pasok) into third place with 12.4%.

The data is based on exit polls, which are not yet available in most countries. The first provisional results are expected at 11.15pm CET (2215 BST).

While the centre-right European People’s party is in the lead in Germany, Greece and Cyprus, the results point to narrowing overall majorities for mainstream pro-European parties.

That could endanger the passing of ambitious laws on climate action. It is also likely to complicate the German conservative Ursula von der Leyen’s hopes of winning a second term as European Commission president, as she needs to win the support of at least 361 of the new members of parliament.

In a tweet after the exit poll, von der Leyen said she was happy about the “excellent results” for her CDU/CSU alliance. “We had the right topics. The voters have confirmed this.”

Bas Eickhout, a Dutch MEP who is one of the two lead candidates for the Greens, said he was disappointed with the projected result in Germany “In 2019, we had 10%. We knew we would not reach that. I think if we are around 7% or 8%, that would still be a pretty good result for us, I would say,” he told reporters.

Voters in most EU countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland, were called to the polls on Sunday, the culmination of a four-day electoral exercise that began last Thursday in the Netherlands.

In the first election since Britain left the EU, an estimated 361 million Europeans had the chance to vote. That included 16-year olds in Belgium and Germany for the first time, who joined counterparts in Austria and Malta and 17-year-olds in Greece.

In some countries there were signs of a higher turnout than last time. Voter turnout in France was 42.6% at 5pm, an increase of more than two percentage points on the same time in 2019. In Hungary, 33.1% of voters had cast their ballots by 1pm, compared with 24% in 2019.

In 2019, against a backdrop of Britain’s chaotic EU exit negotiations and tensions with Donald Trump’s White House, turnout rose to 50.6%, the highest in 25 years.

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, urged voters to go to the polls after casting his vote. “It’s worth remembering that the response to the [2008] financial crisis, the social response to the pandemic, the responses to the different economic crises triggered by the war in Ukraine and the war in the Middle East all came from the same capital – which is Brussels,” the Socialist leader told reporters. “Do we want a Europe that continues to come together in solidarity to face the challenges ahead, or do we choose a reactionary Europe of cuts and of regression and reaction?”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • German, French far-right gains seen setting tone in EU Parliament vote

    The far-right was seen scoring big gains in Germany and France in Sunday's EU election, opinion polls showed, joining the Netherlands in offering the first signs that an expected rightwards shift in the European Parliament is under way. In France, Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party won around 32% of the votes, a 10 point increase on the last EU election in 2019 and some 17 points ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's party, according to the first exit polls. More mainstream conservatives were also forecast to do well across Europe, with early estimates for both groups in line with an expected broader shift in the European Parliament which covers a bloc of 450 million citizens.

  • 7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid

    President Joe Biden is committed to his reelection bid and is unlikely to exit the race. But speculation about whether he'll bow out continues to swirl.

  • Editorial: Bye-bye Bannon: Former Trump aide heads where he belongs

    Steve Bannon, the relentless right-wing operator and provocateur who’s dedicated his career to advancing the cause of an American version of fascism, has been ordered by a federal judge to serve out his four-month prison conviction. The sentence is from years ago when a jury convicted Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress, but Bannon managed to tie things up in appeals. Now, he will ...

  • DNC Trolls Trump with ‘Convicted White-Collar Crook’ Billboard Ahead of Vegas Rally

    "Coddling billionaires, leaving workers behind,” the sign said of the former president

  • Trump Approves Second Hellscape Rally After Heatwave Fiasco

    Not even 100-degree weather will force Donald Trump to consider his supporters’ well-being before they trek out to see him.The Trump campaign was moving ahead with a Las Vegas rally on Sunday despite record-high temperatures plaguing the U.S. Southwest. Trump was expected to speak around noon, according to the Associated Press—right when temperatures were expected to reach 100 degrees.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Si

  • Ukraine war video appears to show US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicle and Russian APC in a head-on firefight

    A new war video released by Ukraine appears to show a US-supplied M2 Bradley attacking a Russian personnel carrier at close range in Donetsk.

  • Trump’s Team Clocked Him Lying About Getting Praise for His ‘Best Speech’ After Verdict, Michael Wolff Says

    A political journalist known for critiquing the Trump administration says a member of former President Donald Trump’s own team caught him in a lie after his rambling post-verdict speech following his hush-money trial. In an episode of the Fire and Fury podcast, his inaugural podcast, Michael Wolff tells James Truman that the former commander-in-chief utilized his trial for entertainment purposes, adding that being inside the courthouse was “exciting [and] quite dramatic.”In typical Trump fashion

  • Anatomy of a Smear Campaign: Why Trumpworld Said Biden Pooped Himself

    The 2024 campaign hit another new level of absurdity on Thursday, but as one Trumpworld strategist put it, “This is how it’s gonna be: 2016 on steroids.”It all started with “S p r i n t e r F a m i l y,” a pseudonymous X account whose posts about President Joe Biden have been debunked numerous times by the news agency AFP.The account also appears to be the first major one on the platform formerly known as Twitter to share a video showing Biden reaching for a chair in such a way that, within hour

  • Ukrainian warplane fires weapon at target inside Russia for first time

    A Ukrainian warplane has for the first time fired a weapon that struck a target inside Russia, a Ukrainian military source has told Sky News. The source said a "Russian command node" was hit on Sunday in the area of Belgorod, western Russia. Belgorod is close to the border with northeastern Ukraine.

  • Judge in Trump hush money trial flags Facebook post claiming juror spoke about case

    The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding. In a separate letter, Judge Merchan granted defense attorney Todd Blanche permission to attend Trump’s pre-sentence investigation interview.

  • Philippines Rejects ‘Absurd’ Beijing Demand Over South China Sea

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said it will continue to maintain and supply its South China Sea outposts without seeking permission from any other nation, dismissing Beijing’s demand to do so as “absurd, nonsense and unacceptable.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Is Running Out of Time to Achieve Breakthrough in UkraineRussia Is Sending Young Africans to Die in Its War Against UkraineThere’s Still a Way to Snag a 3% Mortgage RatePhilippines Rejects ‘Absurd’ Beijing Demand Over South China SeaScholz

  • GOP thinks it has found winning argument for Trump

    Republicans have a new twist on the slogan, “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” Their argument now: Were you better off under former President Trump than you are under President Biden? Republicans argue the economy — particularly inflation — was better under Trump than it is under Biden. And they…

  • Hungarians elect EU representatives in an election seen as a referendum on Orbán's popularity

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Voters began casting their ballots in Hungary early Sunday to choose their representatives for the European Parliament in an election many see as a referendum on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's popularity.

  • Trump is holding outdoor Las Vegas rally in scorching heat. His campaign has extra medics and water

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump 's campaign hired extra medics, loading up on fans and water bottles and allowed supporters to carry umbrellas to an outdoor rally Sunday in Las Vegas, where temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius).

  • New York trial exposed Trump’s campaign corruption. Want him to run the country? | Opinion

    Letters to the editor on Trump’s trial, aid for migrant workers, Critical Race Theory in Kennewick schools. | Opinion

  • Russia is doubling down on its de-dollarization efforts as Putin calls to reduce use of 'toxic' currencies

    Russia's use of "toxic" currencies has been slashed in half over the past year, Putin said.

  • Fact Check: Video Seems to Show Trump Saying 'Make Antisemitism Great Again.' It's a Deepfake

    "They gonna put Trump in jail just for making this speech," one X user commented.

  • Tensions flare on Poland-Belarus border as more migrants arrive

    Surrounded by lush forests, a dozen people huddled near a razor-tipped fence along the Belarus border, waiting for a chance to scale it or push aside its slats to head west into Poland. On the other side, armed Polish border guards and soldiers walked and drove back and forth, keeping a close eye on group, who were mostly young men from the Middle East, some of them marked with cuts from the sharp wire. Tensions over migration are high across Europe as far-right parties calling for tougher controls face off against centrist movements in European Parliament elections, which are taking place in Poland on Sunday.

  • How Capitol Hill Drama Made A Mess For Nancy Mace Ahead Of Her Next Election

    Mace faces a tough primary after voting to oust former Speaker House Kevin McCarthy, who is quietly backing challenges to the Republicans who helped end his career.

  • Jon Stewart Spots How Trump Is Doing America 'A Service' By Exploiting Political System

    "The Daily Show" host likened the former president to a "white hat hacker" who is finding "vulnerabilities" in the country.