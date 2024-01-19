Is the EU facing a 'New Right' surge in Europe's 2024 elections?

The 27-member European Union is gearing up for parliamentary elections this June that some observers believe could be the most important polls the bloc has ever held. With commentators warning that populist right-wing parties pose an existential threat to the liberal centrism underpinning the EU, RFI asks whether fears of a resurgent far-right are merited.

Pundits are predicting that a transformative wave will sweep across the political landscape of the European Union, making 2024 the year of the so-called New Right – a moniker used to describe the normalisation of erstwhile fringe parties that are increasingly part of mainstream politics across the bloc.

The forthcoming elections in June – spanning all 27 EU nations – will witness the active participation of at least one New Right or far-right party.

In some countries, such as Finland and Sweden, these parties are already part of national coalition governments, while in Hungary, Italy and Slovakia, they currently lead the government.

In Belgium, the symbolic heart of the European Union, a far-right party is now the country's largest.

Even traditional powerhouses France and Germany, long-time proponents of an "ever closer union", are not immune to the rise of populist nationalism.

As France heads for presidential elections in 2027, the National Rally's Marine Le Pen waving from the steps of the Elysée Palace is a very real prospect.

To traditional centrists – such as the European People's Party, the largest party in the European Parliament since 1999 – the New Right's ascendance represents the EU's darkest nightmare.



