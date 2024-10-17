In EU first, France grants visas to six Russian soldiers who deserted Ukraine war

France's decision to grant visas to Russian deserters is being celebrated by human rights groups who hope other EU countries will follow suit, offering a way out for Russian soldiers who want to stop fighting in Ukraine.

The escape route for Russian soldiers wishing to flee the fighting in Ukraine is complex and fraught with danger. Deserters face harsh punishment under Russian law, and it is almost impossible for them to travel to "safe" countries outside the Kremlin’s sphere of influence.

The six soldiers arrived in France separately in recent months after initially fleeing from Russia to Kazakhstan. It was the first time any EU country has allowed a group of deserters entry without travel documents or foreign passports, the Guardian reported on Thursday.

“When I landed in France, it was the first time I could breathe fully. I felt a sense of calmness and freedom … the worst was behind me,” Alexander, a former Russian contract soldier who deserted during the summer of 2023, told the British newspaper.

Options other than fighting

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, almost 7,400 soldiers have been tried in military courts for going AWOL, and the number of cases rises each month, Russian independent media site Mediazona reported in April.

This figure is thought to be a fraction of the total number of deserters – never mind those who want to desert but are too afraid.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

New memoir from Russian dissident Alexei Navalny reveals he knew he would die in prison

Russia jails French researcher Laurent Vinatier for three years in 'foreign agent' case

Zelensky says he hopes war with Russia will end 'no later than next year'